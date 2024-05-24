Analyst Expectations For Medtronic's Future

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $90.25, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.4% increase from the previous average price target of $89.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Medtronic by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $102.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 - Matthew Taylor UBS Raises Sell $76.00 $75.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $88.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Medtronic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Medtronic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Medtronic: A Closer Look

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Medtronic's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Medtronic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.68% as of 31 January, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

