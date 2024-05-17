Analyst Expectations For Instructure Hldgs's Future

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Instructure Hldgs (NYSE:INST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.57, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 4.47% decrease from the previous average price target of $32.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Instructure Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 - Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 - Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $28.00 $31.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 - Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $28.00 $32.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $33.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Instructure Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Instructure Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Instructure Hldgs

Instructure Holdings Inc is an education technology company dedicated towards helping everyone learn together. it amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, directing to improved student outcomes. The company's learning platform is an open, extendable, configurable, and highly integrated set of solutions designed to meet the teaching and learning needs of every K-12, Higher Education and Continuing Education institution and includes the Canvas LMS, Canvas Studio, Canvas Catalog, Mastery Assessment, Canvas Credentials, Canvas Student Pathways, Canvas Network, Impact, Elevate Data Sync, Elevate Data Quality, Elevate Standards Alignment. They operate in a single operating segment which is cloud-based learning management, assessment and performance systems.

Breaking Down Instructure Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Instructure Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Instructure Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Instructure Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Instructure Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

