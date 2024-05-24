Analyst Expectations For Immunocore Hldgs's Future

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Immunocore Hldgs (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $81.79, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. This current average has increased by 7.21% from the previous average price target of $76.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Immunocore Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Bill Maughan Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $67.00 $63.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Jonathan Chang Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $74.00 - Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $92.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Justin Kim Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $87.00 $85.00 Bill Maughan Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $63.00 $60.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Immunocore Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Immunocore Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Immunocore Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Immunocore Hldgs analyst ratings.

Delving into Immunocore Hldgs's Background

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Immunocore Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Immunocore Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Immunocore Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -34.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -6.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IMCR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform Mar 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IMCR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.