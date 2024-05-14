Analyst Expectations For Enhabit's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.35, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. This current average represents a 24.29% decrease from the previous average price target of $13.67.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Enhabit. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $8.50 - Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.75 $14.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $12.00 A.J. Rice UBS Announces Neutral $9.50 - Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00

Enhabit Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. It offers care where patients prefer it: in their homes. It operates business in two segments: home health and hospice. Its home health segment include a comprehensive range of Medicare-certified home nursing services to adult patients in need of care. These services include, among others, skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services. The hospice segment focuses on the quality of life for patients who are experiencing an advanced, life-limiting illness while treating the person and symptoms of the disease, rather than the disease itself. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Home Health segment.

Enhabit: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Enhabit faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.95% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Enhabit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Enhabit's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

