Analyst Expectations For Controladora Vuela's Future

Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.0% from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Controladora Vuela's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Milberg Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $12.00 - Fernando Abdalla JP Morgan Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.50 Pablo Monsivais Barclays Raises Overweight $12.00 $9.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Controladora Vuela. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Controladora Vuela compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Controladora Vuela's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Controladora Vuela's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Controladora Vuela analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Controladora Vuela Better

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a low-cost airline flying to Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. It currently operates up to 500 average daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico as well as 22 cities in the United States, four in Central America and two in South America. It uses promotional fares to stimulate demand and the base fares are priced to compete with long-distance bus fares in Mexico. Revenues from the air transportation of passengers are recognized earlier when the service is provided or when the non-refundable ticket expires at the date of the scheduled travel. Non-passenger revenues include revenues generated from other non-passenger revenues and cargo services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Controladora Vuela

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Controladora Vuela's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Controladora Vuela's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Controladora Vuela's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Controladora Vuela's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, Controladora Vuela adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VLRS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Upgrades Neutral Outperform Jul 2021 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VLRS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.