Analyst Expectations For APA's Future

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on APA (NASDAQ:APA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 8 5 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 3 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 1 1 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.95, with a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.22% increase from the previous average price target of $40.06.

The perception of APA by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Underperform $35.00 $34.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Underperform $34.00 $32.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $57.00 $54.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $40.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $32.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $55.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $54.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $35.00 $33.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $28.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $40.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $59.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Raises Buy $39.00 $37.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $31.00 $35.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Maintains Buy $59.00 - William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $34.00 $36.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $36.00

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: APA's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: APA's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

