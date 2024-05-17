Analyst Expectations For Amphenol's Future

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Amphenol (NYSE:APH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $130.15, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. Observing a 6.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $122.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amphenol. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $144.00 $137.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $136.00 $121.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $121.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $125.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $138.00 $135.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $124.00 $123.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $121.00 $117.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $118.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $118.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Announces Hold $125.00 - Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $117.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $125.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amphenol's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Amphenol's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphenol's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphenol's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Amphenol adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

