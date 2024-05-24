Analyst Expectations For Agilon Health's Future

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Agilon Health, presenting an average target of $6.83, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 29.08% lower than the prior average price target of $9.63.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Agilon Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $6.50 $6.40 Craig Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Announces Neutral $6.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Underweight $5.00 - Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.50 $10.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Lowers Buy $9.00 $13.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $6.00 $7.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $8.00 $11.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Market Perform $6.50 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Agilon Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Agilon Health's Background

Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering primary care physicians for the health of the patients. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The company derives its revenue from Medical services.

Understanding the Numbers: Agilon Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Agilon Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 52.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agilon Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilon Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilon Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Agilon Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

