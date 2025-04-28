Analyst Expectations For Floor & Decor Hldgs's Future

Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $102.7, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $79.00. A decline of 0.58% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Floor & Decor Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $115.00|$115.00 | |Greg Melich |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $90.00|$95.00 | |Peter Keith |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $90.00|$103.00 | |W. Andrew Carter |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $110.00|$100.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $115.00|$115.00 | |Peter Keith |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $103.00|$118.00 | |Seth Basham |Wedbush |Lowers |Neutral | $100.00|$110.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Raises |Outperform | $115.00|$95.00 | |Christopher Horvers |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $110.00|$103.00 | |Kate McShane |Goldman Sachs |Maintains |Sell | $79.00|$79.00 |

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Floor & Decor Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Floor & Decor Hldgs

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Financial Insights: Floor & Decor Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Floor & Decor Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

