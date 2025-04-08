Analyst Expectations For Fiverr Intl's Future

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.86, with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.16% lower than the prior average price target of $35.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fiverr Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $27.00|$33.00 | |Nat Schindler |Scotiabank |Announces |Sector Outperform| $31.00|- | |Bernie McTernan |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $36.00|$36.00 | |Brad Erickson |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $35.00|$35.00 | |Bernie McTernan |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $36.00|$36.00 | |Bernie McTernan |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $36.00|$36.00 | |Nicholas Jones |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $36.00|$36.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fiverr Intl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Fiverr Intl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiverr Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into Fiverr Intl's Background

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Understanding the Numbers: Fiverr Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fiverr Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.29% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fiverr Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Fiverr Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

