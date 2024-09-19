Analyst Expectations For Five Below's Future

28 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|6
|5
|16
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1M Ago
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|3
|3
|9
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $99.43, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 24.49% from the previous average price target of $131.68.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
A clear picture of Five Below's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Underweight
|$95.00
|$89.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$102.00
|$120.00
|Bradley Thomas
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$106.00
|$115.00
|Kate McShane
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$106.00
|$124.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$87.00
|$89.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$89.00
|$86.00
|Michael Montani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$95.00
|$101.00
|Jeremy Hamblin
|Craig-Hallum
|Lowers
|Buy
|$102.00
|$108.00
|Melanie Nunez
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$87.00
|$75.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Hold
|$89.00
|$89.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$85.00
|$92.00
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$108.00
|$120.00
|Melanie Nunez
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$75.00
|$104.00
|Krisztina Katai
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$79.00
|$155.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$87.00
|$122.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$155.00
|John Heinbockel
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$125.00
|$165.00
|Bradley Thomas
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$115.00
|$165.00
|Michael Lasser
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$120.00
|$223.00
|Kate McShane
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$124.00
|$163.00
|Scot Ciccarelli
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$89.00
|$136.00
|Edward Kelly
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$115.00
|$145.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$92.00
|$175.00
|Karen Short
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$90.00
|$176.00
|Melanie Nunez
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$104.00
|$125.00
|David Bellinger
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$85.00
|$150.00
|Michael Montani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$113.00
|$160.00
|Simeon Gutman
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$100.00
|$160.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Five Below. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Five Below's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.
About Five Below
Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.
Breaking Down Five Below's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Five Below displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Five Below's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for FIVE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Keybanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Truist Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for FIVE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.