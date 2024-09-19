Analyst Expectations For Five Below's Future

28 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 16 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 3 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 9 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $99.43, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 24.49% from the previous average price target of $131.68.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Five Below's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $95.00 $89.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $102.00 $120.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $106.00 $115.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $106.00 $124.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $87.00 $89.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $86.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $95.00 $101.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $102.00 $108.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Neutral $87.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Hold $89.00 $89.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $92.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $120.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $104.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $79.00 $155.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $122.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $120.00 $155.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $115.00 $165.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $120.00 $223.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $163.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $89.00 $136.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $145.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $92.00 $175.00 Karen Short Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $176.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $104.00 $125.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $85.00 $150.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $113.00 $160.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Five Below. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Five Below's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Breaking Down Five Below's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Five Below displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

