Analyst Expectations For First Watch Restaurant Gr's Future

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated First Watch Restaurant Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 11.11% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $22.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Watch Restaurant Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $18.00 $18.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Announces Buy $23.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $21.00 $27.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $18.00 $18.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $29.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Hold $18.00 $21.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $18.00 $22.00

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Watch Restaurant Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.54% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Watch Restaurant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.28.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

