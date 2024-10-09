Analyst Expectations For FedEx's Future

During the last three months, 18 analysts shared their evaluations of FedEx (NYSE:FDX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $315.61, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. A decline of 4.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of FedEx by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ariel Rosa Citigroup Announces Buy $301.00 - Rick Paterson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $288.00 $317.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $300.00 $325.00 Parash Jain HSBC Announces Hold $300.00 - Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Buy $328.00 $334.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $350.00 $359.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $330.00 $345.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $321.00 $327.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $311.00 $333.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $310.00 $330.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $318.00 $335.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $200.00 $215.00 Garrett Holland Baird Lowers Outperform $320.00 $340.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $345.00 $347.00 Garrett Holland Baird Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $335.00 $339.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Announces Buy $334.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FedEx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of FedEx's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FedEx analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining FedEx's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 August, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.39.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.