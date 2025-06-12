Analyst Expectations For Fabrinet's Future

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fabrinet, revealing an average target of $243.89, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $176.00. Experiencing a 1.48% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $247.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fabrinet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $290.00 $250.00 George Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $234.00 $245.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $235.00 $220.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $220.00 $265.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $176.00 $178.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fabrinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fabrinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fabrinet compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fabrinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fabrinet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fabrinet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fabrinet analyst ratings.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Financial Milestones: Fabrinet's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fabrinet's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.17% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fabrinet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fabrinet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fabrinet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Fabrinet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FN

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.