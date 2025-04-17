Analyst Expectations For F5's Future

Analysts' ratings for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $295.1, a high estimate of $360.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Observing a 11.53% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $264.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of F5 by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $285.00|$296.00 | |Meta Marshall |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $269.00|$310.00 | |James Fish |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $262.00|$304.00 | |Tal Liani |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $260.00|$180.00 | |Matthew Hedberg |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $310.00|$260.00 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $295.00|$257.00 | |James Fish |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $304.00|$246.00 | |Matt Dezort |Needham |Raises |Buy | $360.00|$285.00 | |Meta Marshall |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $310.00|$262.00 | |Tim Long |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $296.00|$246.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to F5. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of F5 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of F5's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into F5's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into F5's Background

F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Revenue is evenly split between its services business and products business with revenue trending toward products due to software adoption. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996, and went public in 1999.

F5: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining F5's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.67% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: F5's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): F5's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): F5's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, F5 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

