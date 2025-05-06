Analyst Expectations For EZCORP's Future

Analysts' ratings for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EZCORP and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $13.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.51% lower than the prior average price target of $19.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of EZCORP by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Announces Buy $16.00 - Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $22.00 $19.00 Kyle Joseph Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $13.50 $13.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EZCORP. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EZCORP. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EZCORP compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EZCORP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for EZCORP's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into EZCORP's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EZCORP analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About EZCORP

EZCORP Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering pawn loans in the United States and Mexico. It also offers short-term unsecured loans and other consumer financial products, and buy and sell second-hand goods. The operating segments of the company are us Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and other international. us Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in the United States. Latin America Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. The company generates revenue from merchandise sales, jewelry scrapping sales, and pawn service charges, of which key revenue is derived from the merchandise sales which are primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from the customers.

Key Indicators: EZCORP's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EZCORP's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: EZCORP's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EZCORP's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EZCORP's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EZCORP's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

