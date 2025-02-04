Analyst Expectations For Expedia Group's Future

During the last three months, 18 analysts shared their evaluations of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 6 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Expedia Group, presenting an average target of $193.0, a high estimate of $236.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.57% from the previous average price target of $167.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Expedia Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $180.00 $190.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $168.00 $172.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $180.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $153.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $236.00 $208.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $221.00 $187.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Announces Outperform $225.00 - Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $150.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $190.00 $135.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $190.00 $145.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $153.00 $134.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $170.00 $135.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $210.00 $155.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $180.00 $130.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Expedia Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 61.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

