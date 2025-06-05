Analyst Expectations For Exelixis's Future

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exelixis, presenting an average target of $43.5, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 7.09% from the previous average price target of $40.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Exelixis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $46.00 $45.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $56.00 $45.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $38.00 $36.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $40.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exelixis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exelixis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Exelixis's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exelixis analyst ratings.

Delving into Exelixis's Background

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Understanding the Numbers: Exelixis's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXEL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for EXEL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.