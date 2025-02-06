Analyst Expectations For Evercore's Future

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Evercore (NYSE:EVR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Evercore, revealing an average target of $324.0, a high estimate of $339.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. Observing a 7.21% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $302.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Evercore by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $339.00 $319.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $305.00 $318.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $319.00 $339.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $339.00 $269.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $318.00 $266.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evercore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evercore's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Evercore's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evercore analyst ratings.

About Evercore

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,200 employees at the end of 2023, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Financial Insights: Evercore

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Evercore's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Evercore's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EVR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EVR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.