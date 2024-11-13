Analyst Expectations For Eton Pharmaceuticals's Future

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.2, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.89% increase from the previous average price target of $9.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Eton Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $10.00 Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $10.00 $8.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $9.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eton Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Eton Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eton Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products to fulfill an unmet patient need. It has four commercial rare disease products, Alkindi Sprinkle for the treatment of adrenocortical insufficiency; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of hyperammonemia, Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1). The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector.

Eton Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Eton Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -24.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -33.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eton Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -21.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eton Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Eton Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

