Analyst Expectations For Equitable Hldgs's Future

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Equitable Hldgs (NYSE:EQH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equitable Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $59.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. This current average has increased by 13.46% from the previous average price target of $52.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Equitable Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Outperform $70.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Cave Montazeri Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $58.00 $47.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $53.00 $45.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $58.00 $54.00

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers annuity products, the Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services, the Investment Management and Research segment consists of diversified investment management, research, and related services, and the Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Equitable Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Equitable Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equitable Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equitable Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Equitable Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.36. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

