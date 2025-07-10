Analyst Expectations For Equifax's Future

Analysts' ratings for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $294.46, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $277.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.07% from the previous average price target of $291.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Equifax among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Griffin BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $280.00 - Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $310.00 $306.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $285.00 $300.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $295.00 $295.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $295.00 $277.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $305.00 $295.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $296.00 $277.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $306.00 $288.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $277.00 $250.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $295.00 $295.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $284.00 $313.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equifax. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Equifax's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Equifax's Background

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into Equifax's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equifax's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equifax's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Equifax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

