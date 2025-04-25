Analyst Expectations For eBay's Future

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 13 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 8 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $67.32, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $65.68, the current average has increased by 2.5%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of eBay among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ygal Arounian |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $79.00|$80.00 | |Mark Kelley |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $61.00|$63.00 | |Nikhil Devnani |Bernstein |Lowers |Market Perform | $65.00|$70.00 | |Nathan Feather |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $70.00|$71.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $54.00|$60.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $62.00|$64.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Raises |Neutral | $65.00|$60.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Neutral | $70.00|$65.00 | |Brian Pitz |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $63.00|$59.00 | |Daniel Kurnos |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $75.00|$65.00 | |Mark Kelley |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $63.00|$64.00 | |Ross Sandler |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $72.00|$64.00 | |Bernie McTernan |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $72.00|$72.00 | |Justin Post |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $71.00|$72.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $64.00|$61.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $60.00|$58.00 | |Kunal Madhukar |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $72.00|$66.00 | |Ygal Arounian |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $80.00|$75.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $61.00|$59.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to eBay. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to eBay. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of eBay's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on eBay analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Breaking Down eBay's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: eBay's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EBAY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Bernstein Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for EBAY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.