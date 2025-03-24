Analyst Expectations For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings's Future

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.75, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.6% lower than the prior average price target of $13.95.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Hold $14.00 $14.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.80 Kyle Peterson Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings's Background

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. The company operates in two segments: North America, which offers Finance & Risk and Sales & Marketing data, analytics, and business insights in the United States and Canada; and International, which offers Finance & Risk and Sales & Marketing data, analytics, and business insights directly in the U.K, Europe, Greater China, India and indirectly through its WWN alliances. The company generates maximum revenue from the North American region. Other services provided by the company include digital marketing, sales acceleration, and risk management among others.

A Deep Dive into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dun & Bradstreet Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dun & Bradstreet Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.08.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

