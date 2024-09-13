Analyst Expectations For Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's Future

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs, presenting an average target of $13.16, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.80. This current average has increased by 2.17% from the previous average price target of $12.88.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $11.80 $10.40 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $12.00 $15.00

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. The company operates in two segments: North America, which offers Finance & Risk and Sales & Marketing data, analytics, and business insights in the United States and Canada; and International, which offers Finance & Risk and Sales & Marketing data, analytics, and business insights directly in the U.K, Europe, Greater China, India and indirectly through its WWN alliances. The company generates maximum revenue from the North American region. Other services provided by the company include digital marketing, sales acceleration, and risk management among others.

Breaking Down Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

