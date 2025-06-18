Analyst Expectations For Dominion Energy's Future

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.5, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has decreased by 3.31% from the previous average price target of $60.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dominion Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $62.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $63.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $52.00 $59.00 Ross Fowler UBS Raises Neutral $60.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dominion Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Dominion Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dominion Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, Dominion Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for D

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Neutral Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for D

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.