Analyst Expectations For DexCom's Future

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 5 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DexCom and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $97.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.74% lower than the prior average price target of $100.42.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of DexCom among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lee Hambright Bernstein Raises Outperform $86.00 $82.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $99.00 $115.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Neutral $85.00 $75.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $87.00 $90.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $130.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Neutral $82.00 $80.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $138.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DexCom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DexCom's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DexCom's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DexCom analyst ratings.

Delving into DexCom's Background

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Breaking Down DexCom's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DexCom displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DexCom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, DexCom faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DXCM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 BTIG Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DXCM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.