Analyst Expectations For Dentsply Sirona's Future

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $32.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 5.19% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $33.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dentsply Sirona. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Jeffrey Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $28.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dentsply Sirona's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dentsply Sirona's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dentsply Sirona's Background

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (manufactured dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (manufactured technologically-advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology and equipment through third-party distributors and the remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as Byte clear aligner).

Breaking Down Dentsply Sirona's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Dentsply Sirona's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Dentsply Sirona's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

