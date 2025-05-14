Analyst Expectations For Deckers Outdoor's Future

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $131.12, a high estimate of $158.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Highlighting a 32.15% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $193.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Deckers Outdoor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $115.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $129.00 $231.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $150.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $210.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $230.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $215.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $210.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $127.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Deckers Outdoor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Deckers Outdoor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Deckers Outdoor: A Closer Look

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2024, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 52% and 42% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships, but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 178 company-operated stores. It generated 67% of its fiscal 2024 sales in the United States.

Deckers Outdoor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Deckers Outdoor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.1% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 12.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Deckers Outdoor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

