Analyst Expectations For Dave's Future

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $144.85, a high estimate of $202.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Observing a 18.51% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $122.23.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dave. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $125.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $177.00 $118.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $202.00 $145.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $179.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $125.00 $135.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $118.00 $103.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $142.00 $123.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $110.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dave. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Dave's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dave analyst ratings.

Get to Know Dave Better

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Dave's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dave's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.91% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Dave adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

