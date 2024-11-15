Analyst Expectations For CVS Health's Future

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $68.4, with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.16% from the previous average price target of $65.67.

The standing of CVS Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $58.00 $68.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $60.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $71.00 $75.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $61.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $66.00 $73.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $82.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $66.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $63.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $62.00 Charles Ryhee TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $59.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CVS Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.31% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

