Analyst Expectations For Curbline Properties's Future

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $27.0, along with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.85% from the previous average price target of $26.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Curbline Properties among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $31.00 $28.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $26.00 $24.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $27.00 - Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Announces Neutral $24.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Curbline Properties. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Curbline Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Curbline Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Curbline Properties's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp is a publicly-traded REIT operating Convenience retail properties, offering enhanced access and visibility relative to other retail property types. The properties generally consist of a ubiquitous row of shop units along with dedicated parking leased to a diversified mixture of national and local service and restaurant tenants that cater to daily convenience trips from the growing suburban population.

Key Indicators: Curbline Properties's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Curbline Properties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.92% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Curbline Properties's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Curbline Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Curbline Properties's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

