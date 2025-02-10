Analyst Expectations For Crocs's Future

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $138.2, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. A decline of 13.63% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crocs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $180.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $150.00 $155.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $120.00 $150.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $116.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crocs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Crocs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crocs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Crocs Better

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Key Indicators: Crocs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Crocs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.58% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

