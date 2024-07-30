Analyst Expectations For Criteo's Future

Ratings for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.4, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 25.45% from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Criteo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $35.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $31.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $40.00 $33.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $31.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $43.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Criteo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Criteo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Criteo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Criteo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Criteo

Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Financial Milestones: Criteo's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Criteo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Criteo's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Criteo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Criteo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

