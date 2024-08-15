Analyst Expectations For Crescent Capital BDC's Future

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A 0.69% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $18.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crescent Capital BDC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Hewett B of A Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $19.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crescent Capital BDC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Capital BDC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Crescent Capital BDC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Inc is a business development company structured as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in secured debt (including senior secured, unitranche, and second lien debt) and unsecured debt (including senior unsecured, mezzanine, and subordinated debt), as well as related equity securities of private U.S. middle-market companies.

Financial Milestones: Crescent Capital BDC's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Capital BDC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Capital BDC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 89.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Capital BDC's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Capital BDC's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.17. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

