Analyst Expectations For Costco Wholesale's Future

In the last three months, 34 analysts have published ratings on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 15 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 8 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $927.62, a high estimate of $1005.00, and a low estimate of $755.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.06% from the previous average price target of $900.09.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Costco Wholesale's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1000.00 $1000.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $880.00 $880.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $935.00 $925.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $980.00 $955.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $990.00 $985.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1000.00 $1000.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $975.00 $925.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $755.00 $676.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Neutral $880.00 $780.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $995.00 $876.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $850.00 $800.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $925.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $850.00 $830.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $909.00 $873.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $980.00 $950.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $925.00 $915.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $1005.00 $975.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Hold $873.00 $873.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $950.00 - Daniela Nedialkova Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $890.00 $860.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $950.00 $855.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $975.00 $970.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $925.00 $925.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $915.00 $910.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $780.00 $780.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $925.00 $915.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $955.00 $925.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $925.00 $925.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $950.00 $875.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $925.00 - Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $927.00 $925.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $925.00 $950.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $915.00 $920.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $925.00 $925.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Costco Wholesale. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Costco Wholesale compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Costco Wholesale's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

A Deep Dive into Costco Wholesale's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Costco Wholesale displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Costco Wholesale's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

