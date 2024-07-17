Analyst Expectations For CoStar Gr's Future

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $100.43, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.48% increase from the previous average price target of $98.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CoStar Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $100.00 $109.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $109.00 $109.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $88.00 $84.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $107.00 $90.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $84.00 $79.00

All You Need to Know About CoStar Gr

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

Financial Insights: CoStar Gr

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CoStar Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.32% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CoStar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

