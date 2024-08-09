Analyst Expectations For CoreCivic's Future

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) has been analyzed by 3 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has decreased by 10.66% from the previous average price target of $15.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of CoreCivic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $14.00 $14.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $14.00 $14.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Neutral $14.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CoreCivic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoreCivic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of CoreCivic's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CoreCivic analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic Inc is an owner and operator of private prisons and detention centers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Community segment owns and operates residential reentry centers. The Properties segment owns properties for lease to third parties and government agencies. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the CoreCivic Safety segment which consists of correctional and detention facilities that are owned, or controlled via a long-term lease, and managed by the company, as well as those correctional and detention facilities owned by third parties but managed by CoreCivic.

CoreCivic: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: CoreCivic's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CoreCivic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoreCivic's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CXW

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2021 Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2018 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Buy Aug 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CXW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.