Analyst Expectations For Core & Main's Future

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Core & Main, revealing an average target of $48.62, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.56% lower than the prior average price target of $56.25.

The standing of Core & Main among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $57.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $52.00 $64.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $60.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $34.00 $38.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $65.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $38.00 $50.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $53.00 $62.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $54.00

Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide. Its diverse product line includes pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and meter products. Revenue is primarily generated from pipes, valves, and fittings. The company operates across three construction sectors: municipal, non-residential, and residential, contributing to reliable infrastructure development nationwide.

Understanding the Numbers: Core & Main's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Core & Main's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.53% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core & Main's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Core & Main's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.6.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

