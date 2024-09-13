Analyst Expectations For ConocoPhillips's Future

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ConocoPhillips, presenting an average target of $142.78, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Highlighting a 4.74% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $149.89.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $147.00 $154.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $153.00 $151.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $151.00 $159.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $151.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $147.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $147.00 $165.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Outperform $132.00 $147.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $135.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ConocoPhillips's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

