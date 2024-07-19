Analyst Expectations For Confluent's Future

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Confluent, presenting an average target of $35.94, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.66% from the previous average price target of $34.67.

The perception of Confluent by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $25.00 $30.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $34.00 $36.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $35.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $37.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $30.00 $27.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $37.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $35.00 $28.00

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Confluent's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

