Analyst Expectations For CNO Finl Group's Future

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.6, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.45% from the previous average price target of $32.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of CNO Finl Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $29.00 $27.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $30.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNO Finl Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CNO Finl Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CNO Finl Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About CNO Finl Group

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies that offers middle-income American consumers insurance and securities products through exclusive agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. Consumers are served through the phone, online, mail, face-to-face with agents, or sales channels. The company's operating segments include annuity, health, and life insurance product lines as well as the investment and fee revenue segments. Maximum revenue is generated from the health product line segment. Annuity premiums account for the majority of the total premiums collected. Annuity products include fixed index annuities, traditional fixed-rate annuities, and single-premium immediate annuity products.

Breaking Down CNO Finl Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CNO Finl Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.24% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: CNO Finl Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNO Finl Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

