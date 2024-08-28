Analyst Expectations For Citi Trends's Future

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.5, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 21.67%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Citi Trends by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $20.00 $33.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $14.00 $25.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $25.00 $27.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citi Trends. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Citi Trends compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citi Trends's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Citi Trends's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citi Trends analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books and toys.

Financial Insights: Citi Trends

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Citi Trends's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.67% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citi Trends's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Citi Trends's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CTRN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Gordon Haskett Downgrades Buy Accumulate Dec 2021 Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CTRN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.