Analyst Expectations For Cintas's Future

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 2 1 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $662.0, a high estimate of $874.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has decreased by 7.93% from the previous average price target of $719.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Cintas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Adjusts Overweight $210.00 $850.00 Caydee Blankenship CFRA Adjusts Sell $170.00 $645.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $735.00 - Oliver Davies Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $670.00 - Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $874.00 $790.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $850.00 $700.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $625.00 $575.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $850.00 $775.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $798.00 $667.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $775.00 $750.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $725.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cintas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cintas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cintas's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cintas's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cintas

Cintas is positioned as a one-stop shop that rents/sells uniforms and ancillary products and services, such as mops, first aid kits, and fire inspections. In its core uniform and facility services unit (a majority of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs for items including office attire, custom-tailored apparel, flame-resistant clothing, lab coats, and other profession-specific clothing. Facilities products include the rental and sale of entrance mats, mops, shop towels, hand sanitizers, and restroom supplies. Cintas' remaining businesses include first aid and safety services, fire protection services, and uniform direct sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Cintas's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Cintas's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cintas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cintas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cintas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cintas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

