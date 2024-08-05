Analyst Expectations For Church & Dwight Co's Future

Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Church & Dwight Co, presenting an average target of $107.38, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Marking an increase of 1.95%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $105.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Church & Dwight Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $105.00 $107.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $108.00 $116.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $116.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $101.00 $97.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $82.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $114.00 - Taylor Conrad Argus Research Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have a vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, WaterPik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to extend the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives more than 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

A Deep Dive into Church & Dwight Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Church & Dwight Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.14% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

