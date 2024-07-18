Analyst Expectations For Chord Energy's Future

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chord Energy, revealing an average target of $216.75, a high estimate of $234.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Observing a 0.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $216.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Chord Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $234.00 $233.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Buy $195.00 - Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $201.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $226.00 $228.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $233.00 $231.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $231.00 $230.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $214.00 $195.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Chord Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chord Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Financial Insights: Chord Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chord Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.05% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.