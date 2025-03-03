Analyst Expectations For Chipotle Mexican Grill's Future

Analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 22 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 13 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.14, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 1.29% from the previous average price target of $67.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Chipotle Mexican Grill among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $68.00 $70.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $59.00 $60.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $69.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Lowers Overweight $64.00 $66.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $63.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $61.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $69.00 $72.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Danilo Gargiulo Bernstein Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $69.00 $70.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $69.00 $69.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $60.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $69.00 $65.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Hold $62.00 $56.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $72.00 $66.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $67.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $70.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chipotle Mexican Grill. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Chipotle Mexican Grill's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chipotle Mexican Grill's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 9.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chipotle Mexican Grill's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

