Analyst Expectations For Charles Schwab's Future

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.36, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.21% from the previous average price target of $86.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Charles Schwab is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $94.00 $94.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $91.00 $90.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $84.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $105.00 $98.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $95.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $89.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $90.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $93.00 $87.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $93.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Charles Schwab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Charles Schwab's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Charles Schwab: A Closer Look

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $10 trillion of client assets at the end of 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Charles Schwab's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Charles Schwab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

