Analyst Expectations For CenterPoint Energy's Future

Analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.7, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A decline of 2.23% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CenterPoint Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $28.00 $31.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $31.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $32.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $30.00 $31.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $31.00 $29.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

Key Indicators: CenterPoint Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CenterPoint Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.6% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, CenterPoint Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

