Analyst Expectations For Celldex Therapeutics's Future

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.57, with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Highlighting a 11.42% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $67.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Celldex Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Edward Nash |Canaccord Genuity |Announces |Buy | $64.00|- | |Judah Frommer |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Overweight | $46.00|- | |Richard Law |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $36.00|$42.00 | |Joseph Pantginis |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $80.00|$80.00 | |Joseph Pantginis |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $80.00|$80.00 | |Trung Huynh |UBS |Announces |Buy | $44.00|- | |Kristen Kluska |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $67.00|$67.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Celldex Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Celldex Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Celldex Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. It has single operating and reportable segment that operates in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care.

Celldex Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Celldex Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -71.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4007.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CLDX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Overweight Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CLDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.